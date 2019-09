Man remanded in custody for stealing meat from Dundee supermarket

A serial thief was remanded after admitting to stealing meat while on bail.

Ross Mitchell, of Hilltown Court, admitted taking meat worth £94 from Marks and Spencer, Murraygate, on September 11.

The 39-year-old was given an opportunity by several sheriffs to address his drug difficulties while at liberty.

But Mitchell’s luck ran out when he appeared before Sheriff Derek Reekie who remanded him for reports to be prepared until later this month.