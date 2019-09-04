Man remanded in custody after alleged robbery of 82-year-old Dundee OAP

A man has been remanded over allegations he assaulted and robbed an 82-year-old pensioner.
David Cahill, of Laing Place, is accused of attacking Henry Hamilton on Arklay Street on Sunday.
He appeared on a single charge during a private hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cahill is charged with assaulting Mr Hamilton by pushing him on the body from behind and knocking him to the ground.
It is alleged that Cahill thereafter robbed Mr Hamilton of his wallet and £90 in cash.
Appearing from custody, the 40-year-old made no plea or declaration before Sheriff Derek Reekie.
His case was continued for further examination.
As there was no motion for bail, Cahill was remanded in custody.