Derrick Traynor, of Dee Place, is accused of robbing a man at knifepoint.

Prosecutors allege the 35-year old assaulted Richard Flanagan by striking him on the head with a bar, placed him in a headlock, forced him to the ground, made violent threats, brandished a knife and robbed him of a cash box on Thurso Gardens on March 28.

Traynor made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody after his case was continued for further examination.