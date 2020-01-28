Man remanded for alleged attempted robbery on 76-year-old woman in Dundee

A man has been remanded in custody over claims that he tried to rob a 76-year-old woman in Dundee.

Gary Ledger is accused of attacking the woman at an address on Stirling Court in Dundee on Monday.

Ledger made no plea or declaration in connection with the allegation when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Prosecutors allege that Ledger, of Kineff Crescent, attempted to rob the woman by seizing her handbag and trying to pull it from her.

Thereafter, the 33-year-old allegedly struggled with her and tried to steal her handbag.

After continuing his case for further examination, Sheriff John Rafferty remanded Ledger in custody.