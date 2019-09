Owen Kerr, of Graham Terrace, denies making threats to kill a woman.

It is alleged that Kerr shouted, swore and made violent threats, as well threats to kill the woman, on Hindmarsh Avenue on September 5.

Appearing from custody, the 38-year-old pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for October 8. An intermediate diet was also fixed for October 1.

Sheriff Derek Reekie refused to grant Kerr bail.