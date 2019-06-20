Man remanded after setting fire in Dundee flat ‘as a cry for help’

A man has been remanded for setting fire to his Menzieshill flat.

Andrew Dempster admitted setting his couch and carpet ablaze back in March in what his solicitor described as a “cry for help”.

A neighbour tried to put the fire out after his ceiling became charred, but a court heard Dempster was nonchalant about the flames around him.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the man who lives below Dempster, on Leith Walk, knows him personally and has complained about noise in the past.

On the night in question, the neighbour was sleeping and woke up because of banging coming from Dempster’s flat.

He then noticed the effects of smoke damage on his ceiling and heard alarms sounding.

Dempster was heard to shout: “Help my house is on fire.”

Prosecutor Charmaine Gilmartin told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “The witness attended the accused’s property and was surprised to find him acting as though nothing had happened.

“The witness went to get a basin of water and asked how it started. The accused calmly replied he did not know.”

Fire crews and police attended with a firefighter of 18 years experience stating that the fire had been started on the left arm rest of a couch with matches. He came to the conclusion that this was deliberately started.

Dempster, a prisoner at Perth, was taken to Ninewells Hospital to receive treatment for smoke inhalation and was later charged by police. In response, he said: “I don’t know why I’m getting charged with setting my own flat on fire.”

Dempster, 27, pleaded guilty to wilfully setting fire to a sofa and flooring so that the fire took effect, damaging both and endangering other residents on Leith Walk on March 26.

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay said Dempster’s behaviour was borne out of a drug addiction.

He said: “He’s had difficulties in his life, some learning difficulties, mental health issues and this was caused by drug problems.

“The view was the principal cause of this was drugs. It became clear, upon reflection, that he had insight into the difficulties he had.

“In my respectful submission this was nothing more, and I do not say that lightly, than a cry for help. It wasn’t a true attempt to take his own life.”

Sheriff Carmichael deferred sentence on Dempster until next month for reports and remanded him in custody meantime.