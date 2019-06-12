Man remanded after allegations of assault and dealing heroin in Dundee

Kevin Ferguson, of Kinghorne Walk, was remanded over allegations of assault and drug dealing.

It is alleged that on May 29 on South Road, Ferguson assaulted Emmanuel Nsiah.

He is accused of exiting a vehicle, pursuing Mr Nsiah and trying to punch him.

Thereafter, on the same day at Balgay Park, Ferguson was allegedly concerned in the supply of heroin, a Class A drug.

Both offences were allegedly committed while Ferguson was subject to a bail order from the city’s sheriff court.

The 34-year-old appeared on petition during a short, private hearing before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Ferguson continued to make no plea or declaration to both charges.

Sheriff Martin-Brown remanded Ferguson in custody and fully committed him to stand trial at a later date.