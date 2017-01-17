A man has told of the moment he realised a car had smashed into the wall outside his home and landed on its roof.

Emergency services were called to Cliffburn Road East in Arbroath, near the junction with Burnett Drive, just after midnight yesterday following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Upon arriving, one of the cars was found overturned.

The vehicle had struck the wall outside Kevin Stead’s home before smashing into an Audi in his driveway and flipping.

Mr Stead, 52, a draftsman, told the Tele that all involved had a “lucky escape”. He said: “I was in the bathroom and I heard a massive bang.

“I looked out the window and didn’t see anything but then my wife came running up shouting that someone had crashed into the car outside.

“The car had hit the wall, then hit my car and turned over — it had stopped upside down outside.”

The couple ran out to offer assistance to the driver. He said: “We didn’t even think about it — we just ran out and started trying to help the woman get out of the car.

“She was OK, which was a huge surprise considering what had happened.

“She was bleeding from the face but other than that she seemed to be in OK shape. My wife and daughter got her into the house and kept her talking.

“The emergency services arrived shortly after that — they were on the scene really quickly. The woman was treated outside in an ambulance. It was a massive shock — it took me ages to get to sleep after it.

“Thankfully, the wall took most of the impact. It was a lucky escape.”

The overturned car was later taken away but damage was still visible on two cars parked in the driveway.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a road traffic collision.

“It involved two vehicles and we assisted the ambulance service at the scene. The driver was released from the vehicle prior to us arriving.

“One of the cars was on its roof.”

A police spokeswoman added: “Police Scotland attended a road traffic collision at Cliffburn Road East, Arbroath, at 12.10am this morning. It is understood the female driver did not suffer any serious injuries.”