A rapist who carried out a series of domestic and sexual offences against women has launched a bid to clear his name.

Five people came forward to say they had been victims of Andrew Ferguson between 2000 and 2014 in various places around Scotland — including one who was raped at a nurses’ residence at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital.

A jury convicted Ferguson, 35, of eight charges at the High Court in Edinburgh in December, including assault, indecent assault and rape.

One of the charges involved Ferguson raping a woman at NHS Tayside’s flagship hospital in 2000.

He was jailed for eight years at the High Court in Glasgow in January.

But now the Tele can reveal that he is appealing his convictions.

A procedural hearing was due to take place at the High Court of Appeal in Edinburgh today.

During his appearance, both the Crown and defence will reveal whether they are ready to proceed to a full hearing.

If they are able to go ahead, a new date for a further hearing will be set.

Mary Miller, of Dundee Women’s Aid, said the appeal could lead to Ferguson’s victims being traumatised again.

She said: “The impact on the victims can be severe and I think they can be retraumatised each time these appeals happen.

“They’ve probably tried to move on, but when it goes to appeal they go through it all again and it’s very difficult for them.

“It’s unfortunate the impact it has on victims but at the end of the day it’s the legal system — and everyone has the right to appeal if they feel they haven’t had a fair trial.

“There are judges there who will determine whether that is the case in Ferguson’s situation or not.”

At the time of Ferguson’s sentencing, Detective Inspector James Leeson, of Fife Division’s domestic abuse investigation unit, said that as the thug refused to take responsibility for his actions, the suffering he caused his victims was “incredibly distressing”.

He said he hoped the sentencehanded to Ferguson would give his five victims “comfort” but Brian McConnachie, defending, said his client “maintained he did not commit the offences”.