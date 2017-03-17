Man who raped girl, 4, caught by police after she told nursery staff

A man who raped a young girl was caught after she told nursery staff about the abuse.

Paul Moffat, 30, was yesterday convicted of raping and sexually abusing the girl when she was four.

The abuse occurred on various occasions between January 2014 and April 2015 at an address in Kinloss, Moray.

Moffat, of Hopeman, denied the charge and accused the girl of lying – but has now been put on the sex offenders register after being found guilty by a jury at the High Court in Glasgow.

When experts looked through Moffat’s computer and phone, they found he had been searching for “pre-teen sex” and “pre-teen underwear models”, the court heard.

But Moffat denied he had made the searches and claimed anyone could have accessed his phone or computer because they had no passwords on them.

The offence came to light after the girl, who remains anonymous for legal reasons, told staff at her nursery that Moffat had abused her.

Advocate depute Sheena Fraser, prosecuting, said: “The police were called in and the girl then revealed more information to her mother about what Moffat had done.”

The young girl did not have to give evidence during this week’s trial, but the jury was shown a video of her interview by police and social workers.

They were then shown another recorded video of her being questioned by defence advocate David Moggach.

Moffat was remanded in custody and will be sentenced next month. He was also immediately put on the sex offenders register.

Judge Lord Matthews told him: “The jury has convicted you of a very serious offence.

“It was a relatively short case, but a particularly unpleasant one.”