A man who threatened his sister has been sentenced to unpaid work.

John Lizanec, 42, of Den Park, Perth, admitted that on May 27, at an address in Balunie Street, Dundee, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner, by shouting and swearing at Claire Lizanec.

Sheriff John Rafferty ordered Lizanec to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work in three months.