Police have launched an investigation after a customer was attacked in an argument over social distancing inside a local post office.

Staff at the premises on Albert Street in Stobswell had to contact the emergency services after two men and a woman became embroiled in an argument which left one of the men with a burst lip.

Uniformed and plain clothed officers were conducting inquiries in the local area yesterday after the fracas which took place at around midday on Monday.

The Evening Telegraph understands a customer in his 60s had become concerned by a woman “hovering over his shoulder” before he asked her to stay within the two metre social distancing guidelines.

An eyewitness said: “The staff have got the stickers on the floor to adhere to distancing inside the shop. The woman had come into the shop and was literally hovering over the guy’s shoulder.

“He asked the woman to ‘stand back’ whilst he highlighted the stickers on the floor. The complainer got up to the counter and the woman was served by another teller.

“She was still arguing saying she was ‘only asking a question’ and he told her she was still meant to stand back.

“The female went out and told her partner and he came in and started on the older man. The complainer asked the girl’s partner to also keep his distance.

“The girl’s partner said ‘you don’t talk to me like that’ and then a struggle ensued, they were grappling with one another.

“A punch was thrown, there was bit of blood on the guy’s lip, the whole thing only went on for a minute.”

Staff took action to try and break it up while calling the police.

The eyewitness added: “The police took a statement off the customer who witnessed it I believe, the victim was maybe in his 60s but the man and the woman were maybe in their 30s or 40s.

“All you could see was the attacker’s eyes as he had a cap and face mask on. Thankfully the complainer was OK and didn’t need any attention.

“The man and the woman left and went down Albert Street after it happened. All the guy asked was that the customer kept her distance and this was the result.”

Police remained on the scene in Albert Street conducting inquiries on Wednesday.

The first suspect is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old and around 6ft tall.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a dark coloured jacket, black bottoms, white trainers, a Burberry facemask and Burberry baseball cap.

The second suspect is described as a white woman, 30 to 40 years old, around 5ft 5in tall with a pale complexion. She was wearing a red scarf or jumper.

Inspector Gordon Fotheringham, of Tayside Police Division, said: “Thankfully nobody has been seriously injured as a result of this incident but the man has been left evidently shaken.

“I would ask if you noticed anyone matching this description that you get in contact with officers.

“I would also appeal to those who may have noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1079 of Tuesday, 26 January, 2021.”