A man pulled his sister’s hair and pulled hair out of her head.

Alexander Munro, 52, of Buttar’s Place, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Munro admitted assaulting his sister Jacqueline Munro by seizing her by the hair and pulling hair out of her head at a property in Buttar’s Road on December 13 last year.

Sentence was deferred until June 6 for reports and assessments.