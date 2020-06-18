Man pulled from water at Broughty Ferry after going to the rescue of his friend

A man in his 50s had to be rescued from the water at Broughty Ferry this afternoon after going to the rescue of his friend.

The incident happened at Pilot Pear, near the harbour, at 1.30pm on Thursday.

Police, coastguard, the Scottish Ambulance and the Broughty Ferry inshore lifeboat went to the man’s aid.

Murray Brown, coxswain of Broughty Ferry lifeboat, said the man was pulled from the water by the crew of the inshore boat.

Murray said: “The man we rescued had gone to the rescue of another man who had slipped and fallen into the water.

“Unfortunately the would-be rescuer also slipped and landed in the water.

“The first man managed to get himself to safety and we pulled the other man from the water.

“Neither man was injured but they were both cold and wet.

“The man we rescued was handed over to a waiting ambulance. ”

Murray said that both men were in their 50s.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “At about 1.30pm today we were alerted by Police Scotland that two people were in the water close to Broughty Ferry harbour.

“One of the people made it safely to shore themself while the second person was pulled from the water by the crew of Broughty Ferry inshore lifeboat. ”

The spokesman said that coastguard teams from Arbroath and Dundee along with Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance also attended.

The rescue was over by 2.15pm.