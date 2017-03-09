A man poured white spirit on a carpet and started a fire in a flat.

Adam Walker, 30, of West High Street, Forfar had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Walker admitted that on April 16 last year, at a property in Glenmoy Terrace, Forfar, he poured white spirit over several sections of carpet and towels and wilfully started a fire which took effect, endangering his own safety and the safety of others in the building.

The court heard Walker started the fire as he had wanted to take his own life but changed his mind after the fire took effect. He put it out then contacted police himself.

Sentence was deferred until April 18 for background reports.