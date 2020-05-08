Man pleads not guilty to attacking mum and stepfather at address in Perthshire village

A 32-year-old man has been charged with attacking his mother and stepfather before assaulting police officers.

Mark McCole is alleged to have committed the offences at two addresses in Errol on May 1.

McCole allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards his mother and stepfather on Gowrie Place before shouting, swearing and striking a cup against a work surface.

He allegedly assaulted his mother, aged 71, by seizing her neck, pinning her to the floor, punching her on the head, struggling with her, seizing her body, throwing her to the floor, repeatedly punching her on the head and seizing a phone.

He is also alleged to have repeatedly punched his stepfather on the body before struggling violently with four police officers on Station Road.

McCole, of Glenshee Drive, Blairgowrie, pleaded not guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court. A trial was fixed for October.