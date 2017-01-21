A man placed his former partner in a headlock and restricted her movement — then pushed away another woman who tried to help her.

Sean O’Brien, 31, of Honeygreen Road, was placed on an 18-month supervision order at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting two charges.

He admitted assaulting his ex-partner Leigh Smith by seizing her by the body, placing his arm around her neck, restricting her movement and attempting to seize a mobile phone from her at a property in Happyhillock Road on December 19.

He further admitted assaulting Bobby Gibson by seizing her by the body and pushing her on the body, at the same location on the same date.

O’Brien was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within nine months.