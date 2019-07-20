Man pinned partner to bed and choked her at an address in Forfar

A thug has been remanded for pinning his partner to a bed and choking her.

Christopher Bowman said “how do you like it?” when he seized the woman by the throat at an address on Viewmount, Forfar, on March 24.

According to solicitor Theo Finlay, Bowman, a prisoner at Perth, was previously choked by the woman after she found him at a flat known for drug taking.

Mr Finlay said: “This was a grotesquely disproportionate response and delayed reaction to an incident that occurred earlier.

“Her fears were that he was slipping back into drug misuse and she took a hold of him.”

The 34-year-old was remanded for reports.