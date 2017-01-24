Man is photographed looking the spitting image of Winston Churchill off the new banknotes

A man bearing an uncanny resemblance to Winston Churchill off the new £5 notes has been pictured in a pub.

Roy Thomas, who lives in Wallasey, shared an image of a bald man who was the spitting image of Churchill.

In the post, a £5 note with Churchill’s face on was held up in front of the lookalike, who was playing poker next to a woman.

Mail Online reported that Mr Thomas joked how ‘it was not every day you meet the man off the fivers’ in his post that went viral.

Roy Thomas posted this hilarious picture on Twitter showing the uncanny resemblance of a man playing poker with the former Prime Minister

The new five pound notes – featuring a portrait of the wartime Prime Minister – were released in September.

The polymer notes are cleaner, safer and stronger and are expected to last an average of five years, compared to the current note’s two years.

New security features – such as a transparent window – supposedly make the note harder to counterfeit.

Since they were released, the new £5 notes have become a valuable collectors’ item.

Notes with low serial numbers in the first printing run have become prized collectors’ items.

Elsewhere, £5 notes with tiny portraits on – that were added by micro-engraver Graham Short – are valued at £50,000. The search is still on for the final two in circulation around the UK.

The old fiver, featuring prison reformer Elizabeth Fry, will continue to be valid until May 5, 2017.