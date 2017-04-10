Shocking footage has emerged of a man apparently performing a sex act on himself in a Dundee City Council work van.

The 27-second clip, believed to have been recorded near Elders Court and Adamson Court, has sparked outrage.

The car park — which sits just yards from a children’s playpark in Lochee — has led to the city’s Lord Provost to call for an investigation into the matter.

However, the council has refused to answer whether there will be a probe.

In the video, the male can be seen holding a phone in his right hand whilst reportedly performing a sexual act on himself in broad daylight.

Resident Peter Devaney, 36, has lived in Lochee for more than six years and described it as “disgusting”.

He explained: “My bairn could have seen that especially with it being so close to the play park. There are council workers here all the time but this is disgusting.

“I thought I had seen it all living around here but this is just wrong.”

Kurtis Scroggie, 29, a supermarket worker who lives in the area, could not believe it had happened outside his multi.

He said: “Judging by the video it certainly looks like it has happened outside my flat.

“I am absolutely disgusted — there are kids running about. It could have scarred them for life.”

Lord Provost Bob Duncan, also a councillor for Lochee, said: “It sounds completely bizarre.

“Whoever witnessed this, you would think would have called the police.

“If someone is doing that then it sounds like there is something wrong with them abusing themselves in a public car park.

“I’d like to think and hope that there will be an investigation by the council. I will look into the matter on Monday.”

The footage is believed to have been filmed on Thursday.

The city council refused to say whether they are investigating the incident when approached by the Tele.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: “We do not discuss individual personnel matters.”

Police Scotland said: “Anyone who has concerns regarding the incident should report the matter to Police Scotland on 101.”