Man ordered to stand trial over ‘murder’ of Dundee DJ

A man has been ordered to stand trial over claims that he murdered a city DJ.

Stephen Robbins, 33, made a second appearance in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the death of Ryan Barrie on Benvie Gardens on March 1.

Mr Barrie, who was known as a DJ in the city, was found dead at an address in the street.

Police attended the scene just before 3am on Sunday and the street was cordoned off while investigations took place before pronouncing Mr Barrie, nicknamed “Mini”, dead at the scene.

Robbins, of City Road, appeared from custody on petition accused of murdering the 39-year-old.

Prosecutors allege that he assaulted Mr Barrie by repeatedly punching him on the head and body.

Thereafter, Robbins allegedly threw a wheelie bin at him whereby he was injured.

It is alleged that as a consequence of those injuries that Mr Barrie died and that he was murdered by Robbins.

Robbins continued to make no plea to the single charge during the brief hearing before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

A motion for bail by defence solicitor Ross Donnelly was refused.

Sheriff Martin-Brown fully committed Robbins for trial and remanded him in custody pending further court dates being set.