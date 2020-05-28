Man ordered to behave himself after bust-up with former partner at Dundee address

A sheriff ordered a man to behave himself after he wound up in custody for a lockdown bust-up with his former partner.

Michael Graczyk had a blazing row with the woman on Kirk Street after a strained few weeks of living together.

The 39-year-old admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court to acting abusively towards her when he appeared from custody.

It was revealed that at about 11am on the day in question, an argument began about finances which ended when they both left the flat.

About half an hour later, the pair separately returned where they again became involved in a heated exchange.

Prosecutor John Richardson said: “She is at the door of the flat and he is at the door of the block.

“The argument is less than friendly and the accused is heard to call her a ******* slut. This was overheard by a neighbour. The complainer contacted the police and the accused is not happy and thereafter leaves the locus.”

Graczyk, of Pitalpin Court, pleaded guilty to conducting himself aggressively, repeatedly shouting, swearing and making insults towards the woman which placed her in a state of fear and alarm.

He was subject to two bail orders at the time.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird said the relationship had broken down in the midst of the current lockdown.

Mr Caird said: “He had spent some weeks under lockdown living with his now ex-girlfriend.

“There had been some tension because of the circumstances of living together. I do not think that is unusual for the general population.

“They were calling each other names and he certainly regrets that, he should know better than that.”

Before deferring sentence on Graczyk until August for him to be of good behaviour, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “I think you need to make sure you are of good behaviour because it’s coming back to me.”