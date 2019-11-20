Man ordered not to contact Dundee MSP after ‘bombarding’ her with phone calls

A man who bombarded the office of MSP Shona Robison and with calls and emails during a campaign of harassment has been ordered not to contact her.

Ala Elbilbaisi used the phone calls to persistently ask staff if he could meet the Dundee East MSP and to ask when she would in the office.

When questioned by office staff about the nature of his inquiries, Elbilbaisi failed to provide a valid reason for his calls.

He also sent the politician emails and made social media posts about her.

In one of the emails, Elbilbaisi said: “There will never be anything between us no matter what you do or try. Go on practising your filth for as long as you can. I will take you to court.”

It was found that the 34-year-old caused the MSP to feel “fear and alarm” through his conduct, which is being considered an act of stalking.

Solicitor for Mr Elbilbaisi, Kevin Corr, argued that he had phoned Ms Robison’s office in order to make an apology for his previous conduct.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

However fiscal depute Laura Bruce claimed that he would have been aware of causing Ms Robison fear or alarm given that he had only recently been acquitted.

When arrested by police on July 27, Mr Elbilaisi said: “First of all, I was not convicted of stalking. Second of all there was no condition I couldn’t contact Shona.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond did not accept his claim he was calling to apologise and “ought to have known” in the circumstances that he would have caused her fear and alarm.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Elbilbaisi had been acquitted on mental health grounds after sending Ms Robison abusive emails and posting threatening comments on social media.

On his return to the dock today, Elbilbaisi had sentence deferred until February to allow his compulsion order to continue.

He was bailed to Glasgow mental health facility the Rowanbank Clinic with conditions not to approach or contact Ms Robison or any of her offices.