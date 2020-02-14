Man on trial accused of attacking pensioner, 88, and two other men at Dee Social Club

A pensioner has told a jury that he was repeatedly bitten by a man who attacked him in a Dundee FC social club.

Robert Young, 88, said he was assaulted by William Abbott after telling him to stop throwing beer mats inside the Dee Social Club on Taylor Street on February 24 2019.

Abbott, 35, denies assaulting Mr Young and two other men within the club. He is currently on trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court heard that Mr Young had been at the club with his wife before he became aware of Abbott throwing beer mats.

Mr Young, who gave evidence in a wheelchair, told jurors that he asked Abbott to leave but that Abbott repeatedly told him to “**** off”.

He said: “I was asking him to leave the club. Somebody else came over and said to him as well.

“He turned round and jumped on me. People having a drink had their drinks spilled.

“I went down to the floor. He bit me on the hand first, then the arm.”

The court was shown images of injuries sustained by Mr Young on the night in question. It was also revealed that Mr Young had suffered a stroke in December and has struggled with his mobility since the incident.

During cross-examination, defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith asked Mr Young if he had actually had his arm around Abbott’s neck.

Mr Young replied: “No I did not.”

The court also heard from 58-year-old taxi driver Derek Spink. Prosecutors allege that Abbott threw a glass tumbler at him.

Mr Spink said that he had heard a “fracas” behind him when he was sitting at one of the tables.

He told jurors that Abbott had “punched” both Mr Young and another patron, Paul Neave, before Mr Young fell to the floor.

Mr Spink said that he intervened between Abbott and Mr Neave before Abbott began to throw tumblers.

When giving evidence, he said: “He (Abbott) was shouting and swearing and pointing.

“He started picking up glasses and he was throwing them in my direction. One of them struck me on the shoulder. The other one struck me on the side.

“He was still ranting and raving and pointing his fingers.”

Abbott, of Ettrick Crescent, denies assaulting three men at the Dee Social Club on Taylor Street on February 24 2019.

He denies assaulting Paul Neave by punching him on the head before allegedly punching Robert Young on the head, causing him to fall to the ground. Thereafter, he allegedly bit Mr Young on the body.

Abbott is also accused of throwing glass tumblers towards patrons in the social club to their danger, and of assaulting Derek Spink by throwing liquid on him and throwing a glass tumbler at him, which allegedly struck him.

The trial before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continues.