Man on sex offender’s register after admitting to downloading images and videos of children

A man who admitted downloading images and videos of children has been placed on the sex offender’s register.

Martin Lynch, of Kirkton Crescent, admitted downloading hundreds of images from his home between 2017 and 2019.

Lynch, a man with no previous convictions, downloaded a total of 262 images and videos involving female children, some at the highest levels of depravity.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent images or pseudo photographs of children between March 15 2017 and November 11 2019.

Defence solicitor David Sinclair said Lynch has been working with the Stop It Now organisation which offers assistance to people who view images of child sex abuse.

Sentence was deferred on Lynch until October for reports to be prepared.

Lynch’s bail order was continued and he was placed on the sex offender’s register meantime.