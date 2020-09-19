Man in court over indecent images of children and pornography featuring donkey

A man has appeared in court over claims he was caught with indecent images of children and pornography featuring a donkey.

Plamen Petkov was allegedly found in possession of the images at his Kemnay Gardens home between January and June this year.

Petkov, 30, made no plea when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

Court papers allege that between January 9 and June 16, Petkov possessed an extreme pornographic image of a donkey.

He is also alleged to have possessed indecent images or pseudo images of children between February 11 and June 16.

On February 11, Petkov allegedly took or permitted to be taken, indecent images or pseudo images of children.

Following the brief hearing on petition before Sheriff John Rafferty, the case was continued for further examination and Petkov was released on bail.