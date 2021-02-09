Case continued for man accused of uploading indecent images

A MAN allegedly uploaded indecent images of a woman to social media sites before trying to extort $150,000 from a man.

Karivan Mizuri, of Kinghorne Road, allegedly said he would continue to upload the images unless the man paid him the six-figure sum.

Mizuri was remanded in custody after making no plea at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged that on various occasions between September 11 2019 and February 4 this year Mizuri disclosed photos or videos which appeared to show a woman in an intimate situation.

The images were allegedly uploaded to multiple social media platforms and websites with the intent of causing the woman to suffer fear and alarm.

Mizuri allegedly placed a man in a state of fear and alarm during the same period.

Prosecutors allege that the same man was apprehensive about intimate and sexual images of the woman being disclosed online.

Mizuri is accused of threatening the man that unless he paid him $150,000 he would continue to upload images. Court papers allege that Mizuri attempted to extort the man.

The 29-year-old allegedly breached a non-harassment order by threatening the same woman with violence, repeatedly uploading sexual images and causing her to suffer fear and alarm.

No plea was offered on Mizuri’s behalf by defence solicitor Larry Flynn during the hearing on petition.

Sheriff Neil Bowie continued the case for further examination and remanded Mizuri in custody meantime.

He is expected to make a second court appearance next week.