Man accused of attempted attack with hammer and having heroin with intent to supply

A man has been accused of trying to carry out a hammer attack in Lochee.

Luke Moncrieff is also accused of being caught with heroin with the intent of supplying it on the same day.

The 30-year-old made no plea in connection with the allegations when he appeared from custody on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutors allege that Moncrieff assaulted Graeme McBrearty by repeatedly trying to strike him with a hammer on Burnside Gardens on Saturday.

He is also alleged to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, threatening violence and smashing a window.

Moncrieff, of Glenprosen Terrace, is accused of possessing heroin, a Class A drug, on Dunholm Road and at police headquarters on West Bell Street with the intent to supply.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis continued Moncrieff’s case for further examination before remanding him in custody.