Man offended by ‘rude gesture’ went on rampage in Dundee pub

A thug attacked his pal before brandishing a bar stool in a city pub after taking umbrage to a “rude gesture”.

Nicky Small wreaked havoc inside White’s Bar on Provost Road after attacking his friend and another man during a drunken rampage.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Small, who was heavily under the influence of alcohol and illicit substances, had to be stopped from stamping on a second man’s head.

It was revealed Small and his friend had been exchanging gestures before Small suddenly pounced on him.

Fiscal depute Laura Bruce said: “The accused placed his arm around the complainer’s neck and put him in a choke hold. They were rolling about on the ground.

“The complainer managed to get away to the bottom of the bar. The second complainer attempted to calm down the accused.

“The accused pushed the second complainer causing him to fall back and strike his head on the floor. The accused attempted to stamp on his head but stopped by another person at the bar.”

The court heard another customer tried to restrain Small but he broke free and picked up a bar stool and began brandishing it over his head.

Police were called after Small was restrained with Sheriff Alastair Carmichael hearing that none of his victims received any injuries. Small, however, received a cut to his left eyebrow.

The 33-year-old, of Sandeman Street, pleaded guilty to assaulting Ryan Simpson by placing him in a choke hold and pulling him to the floor.

Thereafter, Small assaulted James Brown by pushing him, causing him to fall to the floor and strike his head, before attempting to stamp on his head.

Small also brandished a bar stool above his head towards other people in the bar.

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin, defending, said Small was “truly ashamed” of his actions and has since apologised to his victims.

He said: “The CCTV seems to suggest there was some joking around. There were some rude gestures exchanged to each other and that resulted in him placing hands on the complainer.

“He had taken far more alcohol than he usually consumes. He had also consumed illicit substances, something that he does not normally do.”

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff Carmichael placed Small on a community payback order with 12 months of supervision as well as ordering him to perform 140 hours of unpaid work.