A thief snuck into a man’s hotel room in Dundee and stole his car keys, wallet and mobile phone then drove off in his victim’s car.

John Forbes, 36, broke into a room at the Invercarse Hotel, Perth Road, and stole the items from Nicolas Jones while he slept.

Mr Jones, who was in Dundee on business, woke up at 8am on January 25 wondering why his alarm had not gone off — only to find his mobile phone was stolen along with the other items.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Forbes admitted theft by housebreaking and stealing a car.

He also admitted a further five charges of theft, two of which were also by housebreaking.

Forbes stole a handbag and purse and contents from The Green Room beauty salon, South Tay Street, on September 26. He simply walked in and took the bag.

He also broke into a home on James Place, Broughty Ferry, stole a mobile phone and car keys, then drove off in home occupier Ilona Grant’s car, on September 27. The following day he drove Ms Grant’s car to a home at Glebe Street, Perth, where he broke into a home there and stole another car key, then drove off in a third stolen car, leaving Ms Grant’s car there.

Then on October 2 he stole another handbag, containing £200 and car keys, from the Craigtay Hotel, Broughty Ferry Road. Sentence was deferred until January 20.