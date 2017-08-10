A man was left with metal plates in his jaw for life after being punched at a nightclub in Dundee.

Paul Henry, 27, of Clepington Road, had sentence deferred at the city’s sheriff court after admitting a charge of assault to injury.

Henry admitted assaulting Lee Bennett by punching him on the face, to his severe injury, at Club Tropicana on October 2 last year.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told the court the incident was an unprovoked attack.

She said: “The complainer was out for a night out with friends at Club Tropicana.

“The accused was there at a similar time.

“The accused was in a seated area and the complainer was standing nearby.

“Around 2am the accused got up and approached the complainer and, without warning, punched him on the face from behind. The accused’s friend then grabbed him and pulled him away.

“Police found the complainer and he was obviously injured.”

Ms Robertson added that Lee Bennett had to undergo surgery to have his jaw put back into place.

He was then fitted with metal plates in his jaw, which will be there for life.

Sentence was deferred until September 6 for reports to be carried out.

Henry was bailed meantime.