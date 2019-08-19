Man might still stand trial in historic Dundee sex abuse case

A final assessment has been ordered for a man accused of historic child sex abuse spanning 20 years.

Solicitors acting for Joseph McLean, 55, have made multiple attempts to have his fitness to stand trial assessed.

McLean, of Havant, Hampshire, suffers from multiple sclerosis and is a wheelchair user.

He denies using lewd, libidinous and indecent practices towards two children between December 1993 and January 2003 at various addresses in Dundee.

Solicitor George Donnelly said he is awaiting a final report from a consultant but would be able to have a trial date set at the next hearing. McLean’s first diet was continued until next month.