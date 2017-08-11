A man has been charged by police following an alleged assault on Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson moments after Wednesday night’s Betfred Cup derby at Dens Park.

It’s understood Mr Thompson was bundled to the floor as he made his way from the directors’ box to the Dundee boardroom.

He was unhurt but left shaken, as were several members of his family, including his young son, who witnessed the incident.

A number of directors of both clubs were also nearby and Mr Thompson was quickly ushered into the boardroom and police alerted.

It’s understood the alleged culprit was a guest in one of the sponsors’ lounges at Dens and may have been trying to take an uninvited selfie with the Tangerines’ owner when troubled flared.

Police, who were on the scene in seconds, took a number of statements and were also in attendance at the hospitality lounges a few yards away from the boardroom.

In a brief statement issued today, they confirmed an incident had taken place and action taken.

“Police Scotland can confirm that a 24-year-old man was charged with assaulting a 51-year-old man at Dens Park, Dundee, immediately after the Betfred Cup match between Dundee and Dundee United. The victim was not injured,” said a spokesman.

Dundee officials were quick to apologise to Mr Thompson and his family last night.

The incident is very much out of character in Dundee versus United clashes, with the city derby being generally regarded as the friendliest of Scotland’s derby encounters.

There have been isolated problems in the past, although usually during the games.

In September 2015, United’s Polish defender Jaroslav Fojut was confronted by a Dundee supporter on the pitch after he headed home a dramatic 90th minute winner in a League Cup tie at Tannadice.

Some years earlier, Dark Blues goalkeeper Rab Douglas had to grapple a United fan to the ground after he was attacked near the end of a league victory for his team, also at Tannadice.

A Dundee United spokesman said: “We can confirm there was an alleged assault on chairman Stephen Thompson immediately after the final whistle at Dens.

“While shocked and upset at the incident, the chairman did not require any medical treatment.

“He remains deeply disappointed that his wife and son had to witness the incident.”

Dundee declined to comment on the incident investigation.