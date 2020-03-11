Man makes second court appearance over claims of stealing £4,000 Dundee’s Giddy Goose restaurant

A man accused of breaking into a West End restaurant and stealing almost £4,000 in cash has been ordered to stand trial.

Gary Tardito allegedly forced his way into the Giddy Goose on last month before making off with money and property from the eatery.

The 39-year-old today made a second appearance in private on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court where he continued to make no plea in connection with the allegation.

Prosecutors allege that between February 23-24, Tardito, broke into the Perth Road restaurant, owned by Calum Runciman.

It is alleged that Tardito stole an iPad tablet, a laptop, four bottle stoppers and 72 bottles of alcohol from the premises.

He is also accused of stealing £3,807.26 in cash.

A second charge alleges that between the same dates, Tardito repeatedly poured and rubbed alcohol onto gloves that he was wearing as well as various items he had touched while not wearing the gloves.

This was allegedly in an attempt to negate forensic detection and to pervert the course of justice.

Tardito, of Fairbairn Street, appeared from custody before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

He was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody.