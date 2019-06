Stepehen Henderson, 47, allegedly assaulted and robbed three people.

On January 15 at Dee Gardens, he allegedly pushed Kevin Marnie before punching him on the head and robbing him of £10.

Henderson, of no fixed abode, is also charged with robbing Barry Bryce of £20 on Blackness Road on May 3 and stealing a mobile phone from Adam Mitchelson on Dundonald Street last Wednesday.

Before being remanded, Henderson made no plea and his case was continued for further examination.