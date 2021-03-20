Man made vile sexual remarks to woman in chip shop then threatened to ‘batter’ staff

A man who made vile sexual remarks to a woman in a Dundee chipper before threatening violence as he was being thrown out has dodged a prison sentence.

Mark Warren said he would “batter” staff at the Victor Fish Bar on Blackness Road after bringing chaos to the shop on February 12.

Warren, a man with multiple previous convictions, made sexual remarks to a female employee after failing to hand over money for food.

The 44-year-old has now been placed on the sex offender’s register for a year and ordered to remain indoors at night for the night four months.

Fiscal depute Carol Doherty told Dundee Sheriff Court previously: “One of the witnesses working in the till area observed the accused try to order food.

“He failed to hand over money and was told that he would not receive any food.

“He became annoyed and began to argue.”

Warren told the woman that he wanted to “bang” her before making lewd remarks towards her.

Other employees overheard the remarks and Warren, of Transform, Brewery Lane was removed from the shop.

“The accused then threw a table that was outside,” Ms Doherty added.

“He shouted that he was going to come back and batter all of the witnesses and smash the shop up.”

Warren pleaded guilty from custody to making sexual remarks to the woman on February 12 before refusing to leave, acting aggressively and making violent threats.

He also admitted separate charges of resetting a car on Kirk Street on October 23, driving without a licence and a valid policy of insurance as well as breaching bail conditions by entering the street.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed Warren on supervision for 12 months as well as the sex offender’s register for the same period.

Warren was also made subject to a 7pm until 7am restriction of liberty order for four months.

