Man made homophobic remarks to police during weekend of Dundee Pride

A drunken lout unleashed a torrent of homophobic abuse at police on the weekend of Dundee Pride.

Michael McConnell became irate after he was awoken by officers who found him sleeping on a bench in the rain outside a homeless hostel.

The incident took place on the same weekend that thousands had descended on the city to celebrate the second annual Pride festival.

McConnell, who lives in Perth with his girlfriend, had travelled to Dundee after falling out with his partner.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Police received a call just before 1am on Monday after concerns were raised for McConnell’s welfare.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Police attended and found him lying on a bench. Officers attempted to engage with the accused but he refused to provide his details. He was arrested because of his aggressive demeanour and continued to make threats towards both officers.”

McConnell, 50, made a number of homophobic slurs towards the men as well as saying to one officer: “I’ll bite your ***** off and spit them in your mouth.”

Appearing from custody, he pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, making homophobic remarks and violent threats towards officers at Soapwork Lane and on a journey to police HQ on West Bell Street.

Defence solicitor Jim Laverty said McConnell, who has a string of previous convictions for abusive behaviour, had been drinking with old friends prior to the incident.

He said: “Matters degenerated pretty quickly and he accepts the very poor language which the Crown have narrated.

© DC Thomson

“It was poor language at a time when the city was celebrating the gay Pride weekend.

“It is language that is antiquated, disrespectful and was perhaps acceptable in the 1970s, but we have significantly moved on from there.

“These threats, although they would have not been pleasant for the officers to hear, had little chance of being carried out.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentence on McConnell until next month for social work reports but remanded McConnell in custody meantime.