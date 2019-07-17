Man lured to Dundee flat by ‘prostitute’, robbed, and told his penis would be cut off, court hears

A school assistant has described the moment he was robbed at knifepoint after seeking the services of a prostitute.

Chris Ellington, 37, told a court he was naked on a couch when Allan Blues, 42, burst into a room and held a blade to his neck accompanied by another man, Lindsay Hutcheson.

Mr Ellington said he had gone to a Baldovan Terrace flat to have sex with Donna Houston, 36, on February 28 2018.

He believed he had contacted a woman on a website called ‘Helen’, actually Houston, and agreed to pay £50 to have sex with her.

The witness claimed that shortly after arriving, Houston took a photo of him naked before Blues and Hutcheson, 54, appeared in the room.

Jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court heard Mr Ellington left his then-work at Morgan Academy to attend the flat.

Giving evidence via video link, he said: “A female answered the door and I went into the living room.

“I told her what I did within the school. She suggested I take off my clothes and I did. She wanted to take a picture of me. She said it was for her profile but I pressed her to delete it.

“Two people came into the room while I was on the sofa. The younger one held a knife to my neck and said ‘I’m going to cut your penis off.’

“I was terrified. I thought I might die here.”

Mr Ellington told the court Blues and Hutcheson emptied his bag and took his wallet. He claimed the pair took him to a nearby cash machine where he gave them £150.

Among the items found at the flat included two empty wine bottles, baby oil and a condom.

When under questioning by Houston’s solicitor John Boyle, Mr Ellington denied a suggestion that he had brought the bottles to the flat to perform a sex act on Houston, which she refused to comply with.

Mr Boyle said it was Houston’s position that she left the property after this refusal which Mr Ellington denied.

Blues, of Baldovan Terrace, Hutcheson, of Stirling Street, and Houston, of Transform, Soapwork Lane all deny assaulting and robbing Mr Ellington of his wallet, money and other items on February 28 2018.

They also deny assaulting and robbing another man of £200 at the same property between June 11-15 last year. Their trial before Sheriff Alastair Brown continues.