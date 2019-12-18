Man lunged at staff armed with a key during abusive tirade at Dundee’s Constitution House

Sentence has been deferred on a man who brandished a key during an abusive tirade at a drug addiction service.

Gary Gibson flew into a rage when staff at Constitution House cancelled his appointment because they believed he was under the influence.

Gibson removed a key from his pocket and started to scratch himself before brandishing it.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the offence was committed just days after he was released from a prison sentence.

Prosecutor Jenna Grattan said: “The accused was ushered out but started to shout and swear before taking a key out of his right-hand pocket, scratching it along his left arm.

“He then lunged forward and a staff member activated the panic button for police to attend.”

Gibson, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Constitution House, Constitution Road, on February 14 by shouting, swearing, removing a key from his pocket, scratching his arm with the key and brandishing it before lunging forward in a threatening manner.

Solicitor Jane Caird said Gibson, who has a long-standing drug addiction, became frustrated after having his methadone prescription removed.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Gibson until January for reports.