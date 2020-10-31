Man locked up after attacking consultant at Ninewells Hospital and trying to spit at medics

A man who attacked a hospital consultant and tried to headbutt and spit at medics has been jailed for six months.

Sheriff George Way told Ewan Grant: “These are frankly disgraceful offences. I don’t believe he really gets the seriousness of what he has done.

“When he comes out of prison it is up to him to get on and change his life and if he doesn’t he will just end up back in prison.”

Grant was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment when he was found lying in the street after a drinking session.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused had been taken to A&E at Ninewells Hospital because of concerns about his demeanour.

“The police had taken him and left shortly after. The consultant then asked him to quieten down, as he was trying to prevent the behaviour from escalating.

“The accused was trying to get to his feet but he was unsteady. He was helped back on the trolley by staff. They held on to his arms as he was trying to lash out. He grabbed the consultant’s left hand and twisted his fingers. That caused him pain.

“Other witnesses managed to pull him away from the accused’s grasp. The accused spat towards him. He also tried to headbutt the witness.”

Grant, 30, of Hay Street, Blairgowrie, tried to spit at and headbutt another member of staff. He admitted assault in Ninewells Hospital on September 12.