Man likened to Father Jack back in jail after breaching Asbo for the 24th time

A chronic alcoholic likened to a pugnacious priest from Father Ted is back behind bars after breaching his Asbo for the 24th time.

Raymond Norrie, 53, was heard ranting and raving inside his elderly mother’s kitchen on Fintry Mains by a concerned neighbour.

It was revealed that Norrie drunkenly shouted threats to kill because he couldn’t open bottles of alcohol.

Norrie’s own solicitor compared his conduct to that of Father Jack Hackett, the binge-drinking priest from comedy series Father Ted.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the offence was committed just five days after he was released early from HMP Perth in the hope of limiting the spread of coronavirus.

However, Norrie was sent back to jail after he admitted the latest breach of the Asbo which was imposed to stop him entering his mother’s street and intimidating her.

Prosecutor Laura Hogg said a neighbour returning home at around 1.20pm could clearly hear Norrie shouting abusive phrases such as “I’ll ****** kill you.”

She told the court: “The witness went to another witnesses address. That witness went to the veranda and could hear shouting from the block.

“She recognised the voice of the accused. Police were contacted and attended. They traced the accused in the kitchen area. He was irate and shouting.”

Norrie, whose address was given as the Lily Walker Centre, Ann Street, pleaded guilty to breaching the Asbo , imposed in July 2017, by entering Fintry Mains and intimidating his mother on June 2.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, making abusive remarks, threats of violence and threats to kill in the presence of his mother.

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay said Norrie’s alcohol abuse on the day in question was so pernicious that he would become “hallucinogenic”.

Mr Finlay said: “The level of his consumption of alcohol reaches into eye-watering levels.

“It reaches into the level of the much-beloved Father Jack. In a state of extreme intoxication he was trying to open bottles of alcohol and was having difficulty doing this because of sweats.

“He was shouting, swearing and raving at the bottles of alcohol. This is the first time that he has behaved in this particular way since the order was imposed. There has been no difficulties previously when he has been in breach of the order.

“It shows an even further deterioration in his alcoholism.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie deemed there was no alternative to a custodial sentence for Norrie and ordered him to serve 145 days of an unexpired sentence. Norrie will then serve a further six months in prison.

He said: “Mr Norrie this makes for extremely sad reading and by my calculation your last 23 convictions have been for the breach of this order.”