A man allowed a 13-year-old child to drive a car on a public road.

Jahan Zeb, 40, of Lorimer Street, Dundee, was fined £210 and issued with six driving penalty points at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Zeb admitted causing or permitting a child who did not have a licence to drive a car on Kinnoull Road, Dundee, on March 5.

He also admitted letting the child drive without insurance.

Solicitor David Duncan, defending, said: “There will be financial implications for future driving and implications on his insurance.

“He’s been very foolish but is otherwise of good character.”

Mr Duncan urged Sheriff Richard McFarlane to consider Zeb’s “good character” as a whole when sentencing, rather than specifically basing his decision on this offence.

Sheriff McFarlane said: “I’ve rarely seen something so inexplicable and in some respects irresponsible. It’s a bizarre situation.”