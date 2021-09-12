Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man left with ‘severe’ facial injuries after assault in Forfar town centre

By Steven Rae
September 12, 2021, 10:09 am
Queen Street Forfar assault
Queen Street, Forfar. (Library image).

Inquiries are ongoing after a man was left with “severe” facial injuries from an attack in Forfar.

Police released a brief statement today on social media saying the attack could be linked to an earlier incident in a pub nearby.

A spokesperson said: “A man was assaulted and suffered serious facial injuries in Queen Street, Forfar – or nearby – between 10.45pm on Saturday September 4, and 1am on Sunday September 5.

Queen Street Forfar assault
The assault took place in Queen Street, Forfar. (Library image).

“Possibly linked to an earlier incident in a nearby pub. The suspect may have been wearing a red checked shirt.”

It is unclear why an appeal is being put out now – around a week after the assault occurred.

Anyone with information should call 101 and give incident reference number 0216 of September 5.

