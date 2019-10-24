Man left with broken bone as driver ploughs into car on Dundee street before fleeing scene

A motorist has been left with a broken breastbone after another driver ploughed into him before fleeing the scene.

Tommy Dempsey was travelling in his Nissan Note when a silver Volkswagen ploughed into him at “high-speed”.

The 44-year-old said he had been travelling towards the Hilltown while the other vehicle attempted to turn on to Hillbank Road.

Speaking today the Broughty Ferry resident revealed he was left with a broken chest bone as a result of the hit-and-run.

In the aftermath of the collision on Sunday morning both men left their vehicles, with Tommy claiming they were both winded.

Tommy said: “The other car must have been driving in excess of 30mph.

“It all happened so fast the next thing the air bags had gone off.

“I was out of breath and some older man told me to take a seat on the wall.

“The other guy was just getting out of the car and he started walking slowly up Hillbank Road.

“I shouted at him basically asking where he was going?

“I knew straight away he was trying to do a runner but he said he was coming back as he walked away backwards.”

The man who fled the scene was described as being in his late 20s or early 30s.

He was wearing a dark jacket and a pair of grey jogging bottoms.

An image taken moments after the smash shows the extent of the damage.

Tommy said police arrived on the scene within five minutes after the smash and took a statement from him.

He added: “At this stage I can only assume the guy had no insurance.

“My car is a total write-off from what happened.

“Another thing that’s hacked me off is it has affected my no claims discount with my insurance.

“The police took a statement from me at the scene.

“A few police officers were there and the fire service was also called as there was smoke coming from both the vehicles.”

Police have been approached for comment.