Man in Ninewells with ‘life-changing’ injuries after incident in Dundee bar this morning

A man has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after an incident in a Dundee bar this morning.

An alleged assault took place in the Balcony Bar in Ward Road, Dundee, shortly before 2am.

A 25-year-old man suffered a serious facial injury following an altercation with another man within the premises.

A police statement said: “He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment, and his injuries are considered as potentially life-changing.

“Officers would like to trace a man in connection with the incident, who is described as white, about 25 years old and 6ft tall, has black hair with a long fringe, and was a wearing a black long-sleeved shirt at the time of the incident.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting CR/5902/19, or speak to any police officers.

“Alternatively if you have any information about the incident you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”