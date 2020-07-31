Man left hospitalised after attack in Fife, which police believe may have involved use of weapon

Officers in Fife are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Glenrothes last night

The incident took place at around 7.30pm on July 30 in Forres Drive, and the 28-year-old victim is being treated in hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Inspector Kirk Donnelly, from Glenrothes Police Station, said: “This kind of violent incident has no place on our streets and we’re appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the Forres Drive area around the time of the incident and saw anything suspicious.

“It is believed that two men were involved in the attack and one may have been in possession of a weapon. There is not believed to be any threat to the wider public.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3054 of July 30.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.