A probe has been launched by police after a man was assaulted and left with head injuries.

Officers sealed off an area near Viewfield Place in Perth on Wednesday night and remained at the scene for nearly 11 hours as they investigated the incident.

Residents said today they saw a large police presence in the area after hearing males shouting on the walkway at Perth Lade.

Police Scotland has appealed for information after the 27-year-old man suffered injuries to his head and body.

Derek Morton, 60, a retired bio-medical scientist, said officers had cordoned off the area from two entry points in Viewfield Place.

He said: “I saw a number of officers in the area. Police came to my door yesterday morning but I hadn’t heard anything going on.”

Officers wearing masks and plastic gloves focused their attention on an area over a small metal fence which looks on to the waterway.

Calum Drysdale, 19, a car valeter, said he saw one of the men throwing a mobile phone in the direction of the water on Wednesday night.

He said: “There was a lot of noise that night and it had woken me up. When I looked out there were three males fighting and I probably just caught the tail end of what had happened.

“One of the guys walked through Viewfield Place and the other two made their way along the Perth Lade.”

Teri Ritchie, 23, has lived in the area for more than five years and said it is generally quiet.

She said: “I saw a police van yesterday morning and saw the area had been cordoned off.

“Officers knocked on my door but I had not heard any disturbance.

“The first I knew about it was when I saw the police here yesterday morning.

“We sometimes have a bit of bother at the Lade over the weekend but I’m shocked to hear of this happening during the week.”

Officers were seen leaving the area shortly after 9.30am yesterday. Police have urged members of the public to come forward with any information.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police Scotland is investigating an assault on a 27-year-old man that happened near Viewfield Place, Perth, at about 10.45pm on Wednesday.

“The victim sustained injuries to his head and body.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.