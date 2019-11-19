Man left fingerprints on piggybank after stealing haul of items from Dundee house

A thief who was caught after his fingerprints were found on a piggy bank has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Gary Ledger admitted stealing several items from a property on Strathmartine Road more than three and a half years ago.

But it was only recently that the Crown Office was able to prosecute him.

Ledger, of Kinneff Crescent, pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to stealing a television, hair straighteners and £60 in cash while acting with another on April 1 2016.

The 33-year-old escaped the attention of the police after moving to the Newcastle area.

It was revealed fingerprints found on a piggy bank at the scene matched Ledger’s.

After police managed to catch up with Ledger, he admitted his involvement but said: “It wasn’t me that forced the door open.”

Solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said previously: “He has no matters outstanding and is on the straight and narrow. He is now off the drugs.”

The court heard that Ledger has a string of previous convictions but has not committed an offence since 2016.

Ledger returned to the dock following the preparation of social work reports.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond believed she could impose a community-based disposal and ordered him to perform 140 hours of unpaid work.

Ledger was also placed on a restriction of liberty order, keeping him indoors between 8pm-7am for four months.