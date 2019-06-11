Man left with facial injuries after ‘serious’ assault in Dundee bar

A 57-year-old man has sustained facial injuries after being “seriously” assaulted in a Dundee bar.

The incident took place in Clark’s Bar on North Lindsay Street some time between 12am and 12:30am on June 2.

Police said that there had been a brief argument between persons at the bar before the victim was struck in the face.

The person responsible was then ejected from the premises via the side door onto Johnston Street.

They said: “The bar was extremely busy at the time with Saturday night revellers, and the incident was undoubtedly witnessed by a number of patrons.

“Officers would like to trace a man described as 38-42 years of age, of muscular build with short grey hair, and wearing a navy blue Fred Perry polo shirt.”

He was also wearing khaki trousers and black and white trainers at the time of the incident.

If you have any information that could assist our inquiries, please call 101.