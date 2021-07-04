A booze binge ended in bloodshed after a man slashed his childhood friend on the head.

Lee Stewart, 28, drunkenly slashed Darren Cree with a Stanley knife after several hours of drinking in February 21 last year.

It was revealed how a slurring Stewart became enraged by the behaviour of another man at a gathering on Constitution Road, Dundee.

Stewart, a man with previous convictions for violence, is now back behind bars after pleading guilty to the attack at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Terrifying attack

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said Stewart and Mr Cree had been drinking throughout the day before going to a party.

The men, along with other friends, then continued boozing at the flat on Constitution Road from 6am.

However, things took a sinister turn a few hours later when Mr Cree woke from a snooze.

Miss Irvine said: “The accused was annoying him. He was drunk and getting in his face.

“Ten minutes later, the complainer went to his bedroom, turned around and saw the accused with a Stanley knife, angry and referring to something that had happened.

“The complainer could not make out what he was saying.

“The accused suddenly lunged at his face with the knife and struck him on the back of his head.”

Blood-spattered knife

Blood immediately started gushing from Mr Cree’s head and he put a towel to his head, while screaming for help.

Paramedics and police attended and saw Mr Cree was “covered in blood”.

Stewart, of Baldovie Gardens, fled the scene and the knife, splattered with his DNA, was found in an open drawer in the bathroom.

Mr Cree suffered an 8cm long wound to the right side of his head and 10 stitches had to be applied.

He was left with a large scar to the rear of his head but this is not visible.

‘Disproportionate expression of anger’

Stewart pled guilty to striking Mr Cree to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said Stewart had no issue with Mr Cree but was trying to voice his anger with the actions of another man at the gathering.

“He bears no ill will whatsoever towards the complainer.

“This was a completely disproportionate expression of anger.

“He bitterly regrets that particular action.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray jailed Stewart for 19 months.

He said: “You are a man who is predisposed to be violent, has previous convictions for violence, one for a weapon and you have served several custodial sentences.

“Clearly there can be no alternative to a custodial sentence.”